Nawaz questions distribution of money to Faizabad protesters

ISLAMABAD : Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday, condemning the attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, said it is a matter of concern that the situation has escalated to such an extent.

“An attack on the country’s interior minister is not an ordinary issue. I’m extremely concerned that the issue has reached to such an extent,” said Nawaz while speaking to the media at the accountability court.

Referring to the earlier distribution of Rs1,000 to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) protesters after the Faizabad sit-in, Nawaz questioned the reasoning behind the payment and said, “This is what happens when Rs1,000 are distributed among such people”.

Director-General of Punjab Rangers (DG) Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan had distributed envelopes containing Rs1,000 to the Faizabad protesters.

Nawaz also said that he also spoke to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi about the country’s top anti-graft body, saying, “I’ve spoken to the PM about NAB’s efficiency, once the case registered me is decided, I will deal with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) then.”

The former premier also questioned the selection criteria of judges and the legislative procedures of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). “The parliament must play an effective role for this task,” he said, lamenting that accountability appears to be limited to politicians while other power centers walk scot-free.

“We will bring change in this after winning the general elections,” Nawaz announced, revealing that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were approached to change their loyalties. “Those committed to the party did not change their loyalties even when they were subjected to threats, coercion and cases by the NAB.”

The former premier feared that the litigation he is subjected to was a clear indication for him to leave politics. “The judges of the high court put forward several questions pertaining to our case but no responses were given,” added the former premier.

“The investigators also did not provide replies to questions raised by Justice Qazi Faez Isa. This country belongs to all of us. It is the nation which is the true owner of the country. Enough is enough, it has been seventy years and we have been looked upon as tenants rather than owners,” Nawaz lamented further.

Orignally published by INP