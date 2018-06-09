Nawaz questions conditional approval for Musharraf to contest elections

Says won’t allow anyone to rig polls

Staff Reporters

Islamabad/ Mandi Bahauddin:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that a former dictator was enjoying virtual immunity while he stood barred from visiting his ailing wife in London.

Nawaz made the remarks in an informal conversation with the media outside an accountability court, where he was present to attend the hearing of Avenfield properties reference against his fam-ily. Talking about the recent apex court move allowing Musharraf to conditionally file nomination papers in connection with the forthcoming general elections, Sharif listed all cases the former president stood accused in.

“Placing judges under house arrest, May 12, violating the Constitution, Akbar Bugti’s. He is named accused in all, yet he is promised on-arrival leniency. I, on the other hand, cannot even obtain five-day permission to visit my wife,” Sharif said.

On one hand, he has been booked for treason. On the other, he has been granted conditional permission to contest elections. “Under what law has he been allowed to contest elections? I want to see such laws too,” Sharif told reporters.

The PML-N supremo said it was beyond one’s comprehension how Musharraf got to enjoy preferential treatment. “Illegal. Where does Article 6 stand now? How can one individual be above the law and Constitution?”

In an unprecedented development, the top court on Thursday summoned Musharraf on June 13 in response to a petition against his lifetime disqualification to contest the elections in view of the 2013 Peshawar High Court judgement. A three-judge SC bench heard the former dictator’s appeal against a PHC verdict disqualifying him for life for promulgating Emergency in November 2007.

“We will pass an order ensuring authorities do not arrest the former president before his appearance in court,” the CJP had said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo lamented that everything that was happening in the country was in non-compliance with the law. He further said that Musharraf was involved in the Akbar Bugti murder and the May 12 carnage. “Musharraf went against the Constitution on two occasions [yet he was given a conditional guarantee] while I was disqualified [from holding office] for life,” he said.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided not to appear before the Supreme Court in the Asghar Khan case, sources said on Friday. During hearing of the case earlier this week, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had directed 31 respondents, including Nawaz and Javed Hashmi, to submit written replies by June 9.

According to sources, Nawaz decided not to appear before the court after consultation with legal experts.

The sources confirmed that Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal will represent the Pakistan Muslim League-N quaid in the case. The counsel will also submit Nawaz’s response in the court on his behalf.

Meawhile, speaking at a rally at Mandi Bahauddin, Nawaz Sharif said that they would not allow anyone to rig the forthcoming elections in the country. He said that if anyone attempted to rig the elections then they would hold him accountable. “It is beyond the power of a person now to manipulate elections and whoever did so, he would suffer. Nation would punish him.”

He said that his enemies wished for him to go to prison but vowed that he would not abandon the masses even if he was inside the prison.

The former premier said that whatever promise he makes, fulfills it, adding, “The one who put an end to load-shedding and terrorism is attending hearings.”

“Yours and mine enemy wishes for me to go to jail; they strongly urge for me to be imprisoned,” he said, noting that he was hand-cuffed and exiled for seven years in the past.

“If it happened, even then I would not abandon you,” the PML-N supremo told the participants. “My voice will reach you, wherever I stayed.

“Today, I am coming here after attending 92nd hearing,” he said, referring to the hearing of Avenfield reference in Islamabad earlier Friday.

“Is there any politician in the country who attended more than five hearings?”

Nawaz said that he was not a coward, adding, “They must be thinking what kind of man they have come across.” He told the participants that their votes were torn apart and thrown away. “You will have to support Nawaz Sharif to the end,” the PML-N supremo told the participants of the rally, asking them to promise that they would get the sanctity of vote restored. “Promise me that the next 70 years would be better than the past seven decades,” he added.