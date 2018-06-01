Nawaz punished for favouring civilian supremacy: Achakzai

Islamabad

Chief of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power for raising the voice in favour of civilian supremacy.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, he said it was unfortunate that the elected prime minister had been forced to leave the House. He said that supremacy of the constitution and laws should be upheld.

He also criticized the merger of FATA-KPK bill, saying that the people of FATA are against it. Meanwhile, speaking on a point of order, Ms Naeema Kishwar appreciated the performance and role of parliamentarians in strengthening the parliament and democracy. ‘I will congratulate women parliamentarians for their role in parliament and especially making legislation,’ she added. She said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been empowered for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.

Abdul Rashid Godil thanked Speaker National Assembly for extending help during his medical treatment out side the country. He said due to efforts of Speaker National Assembly 30,000 dollars had been approved. However, he said that the amount had not been spent on his treatment. He said without credible census free, fair and transparent can not be held.—APP