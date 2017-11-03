Nawaz being punished for crimes never committed: Not among those who run away from accountability: PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N) leaders on Friday said that party chief and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was being punished for the crimes he never committed.

Talking to media at Judicial Complex, they said that despite reservations the court decision would be implemented.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq while talking to media outside the accountability court said that Nawaz was being punished for eradicating load shedding. “ Nawaz was disqualified and he was punished for no wrong which is a grave injustice with him,” he added. He complained that despite the serious illness of Nawaz Sharif’s wife he was not given exemption from personal appearance.

Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan said that Nawaz was being punished for serving the country and its people. He added that Sharif family was being punished for the crime they never committed. He said that despite the glaring injustices the court decision would be implemented.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family had presented themselves for accountability.

She said the former Prime Minister always talked about fair trail and sanctity of the vote. She said Nawaz Sharif was not among those who run away from the process of accountability.

The former prime minister’s son-in-law Capt (r) blamed ‘evil eye’ for Pakistan’s current political situation. He said twenty two crore people of Pakistan stand with Nawaz Sharif and he would becomePrime Minister after the 2018 elections for the stability of the country and strengthening of democracy. He said the year 2018 was going to witness major initiatives including linking of Kashgar-Gwadar and beginning work on Dimer-Bhasha and Dasu dams.

Originally published by INP