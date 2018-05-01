Nawaz: PTI Lahore rally pushed ‘someone else’s agenda’

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf pushed “someone else’s” agenda during their rally staged as a show of power in Lahore on Sunday.

Addressing newsmen inside the accountability court here, Nawaz Sharif alleged that the crowd seen at the venue was not from Lahore or the province, but had been brought from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Continuing his criticism of the opposition party, he claimed that all have witnessed the ‘progress’ made by the PTI-led government in KP saying “Pakistan Muslim League-N always furthered the agenda of progress and I would have changed Pakistan for the better had I not been ousted,” lamented the former premier. The PML-N Quaid also said that Punjab excels in development when compared with Sindh, KP and Balochistan.

Once again expressing his disapproval of the judicial system, Nawaz reiterated that he was disqualified on the basis of an iqama. “The judges disqualified Khawaja Asif with a heavy heart,” he commented, adding, “I’m not happy to have a burden on my heart, how are they?”

The ex-premier said he would mobilize masses after the month of Ramazan as he was not disposed to hold any mass rally during the fasting season. “I, Maryam, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz will hit the ground after Ramazan,” announced Nawaz Sharif while talking to the party leaders on Monday.

He directed the party workers and leaders to get ready for the electioneering for the elections. “During the Ramazan, we will meet people at Iftar,” said the PML-N supremo.

Mr Sharif said the accountability court may sentence him in the corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau on directives by the Supreme Court in July 28 verdict in Panama Papers case.

“In case I am acquitted in a case, preparations are afoot to get me involved in some other,” said the former PM. “There are reports that a case will be lodged against me for widening a road in Raiwind.

“I will not cave in to anyone nor will I get unnerved. History will not forgive, if we backtrack,” said the three-time premier. “New Pakistan will not come into existence with lies and hypocrisy. You cannot give birth to new Pakistan by disrespecting others and sullying their names,” he said criticizing Imran.

“We have made up our mind to improve law and order in Karachi. I went to the city after deciding it in 2013,” said the former PM while lashing out at PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and provincial government in Sindh.

“We decided to launch targeted operation in Karachi in the run up to the war on terrorism. Why didn’t Zardari work against terrorism? It’s because he dreaded terrorism despite the fact that the PPP government in Sindh is completing ten years,” said Nawaz Sharif.