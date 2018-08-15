Nawaz produced before court in Al-Azizia, Flagship references

ISLAMABAD : Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was produced before an accountability court on Wednesday for the hearing of remaining two corruption references against Sharif family.

The hearing of Al-Azizia and Flagship references took place in the accountability court II under the supervision of judge Arshad Malik.

Prosecution’s star witness Wajid Zia was also present during the hearing on court’s summon, but he was later allowed to leave owing to the absence of defense counsel Khawaja Haris.

However, the statements of investigation officer Mehboob Alam were recorded in the court.

The hearing of cases has been adjourned until August 20.

The former premier was brought to the court from Adiala jail amid stringent security with vehicles carrying jammers and ambulance included in his security convoy. Security personnel were deployed in and outside the court to avoid any untoward incident.

On Aug 7, a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb, allowed transfer of the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references to another accountability court.

The deposed premier’s counsel had filed a petition requesting the court to transfer both the references from the accountability court of Muhammad Bashir to another accountability court.

Nawaz Sharif was arrested on July 13 along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif when the duo returned to the country from London. The arrest was in compliance with July 6 court order, convicting them in the Avenfield properties reference.

Share on: WhatsApp