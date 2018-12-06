Nawaz: PML-N always ready for early polls

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that his party Pakistan Muslim League-N is always ready for early elections.

In an interview with journalists earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had hinted at early elections in the country.

Nawaz held an informal conversation with journalists before the hearing of the Flagship reference at the accountability court.

Nawaz Sharif said the prime minister’s statement regarding early elections had been welcomed by the people, who he said wanted the government should go. The former prime minister stressed that the PML-N believed in serious politics.

He added that according to the report of the Free and Fair Election Network, the margin of win in 53 constituencies was less than rejected votes, adding that rigging had taken place.—INP

