Nawaz is ‘a plus’, and will always remain so: Sanaullah

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that those in favour of the ‘minus-Nawaz’ formula are bound to fail in the upcoming general elections of 2018.

While addressing the media, Sanaullah said Nawaz Sharif is “a plus”, and will always remain so. He further said, “Constitution was created by the Parliament, not the other way around. And the Constitution is supreme to the Supreme Court itself.” He said the Supreme Court (SC) is just another constitutional body and that its job is to ensure the protection of rights given in the Constitution.

Rana questioned on what basis had the apex court barred Nawaz from heading his own political party. “The verdict has shocked the entire nation,” Sanaullah added.

“It is unprecedented how Nawaz was singled out by such verdicts,” the law minister said. He said the PML-N respects these verdicts but those who are working on the ‘minus Nawaz’ agenda will soon “taste failure” in the upcoming general elections 2018.

The provincial law minister also criticised the manner in which National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) former director general Ahad Cheema. He said there was a procedure in place for NAB to make arrests. “First an enquiry is conducted, then the findings are presented before the board. After which, the reference is filed in the court and then the court allows the arrest warrant of the individual-in-question,” the minister explained.