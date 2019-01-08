Nawaz pleas IHC for early hearing of appeal

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday filed a petition through his counsel at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking early hearing of his appeal in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Khawaja Haris, counsel of the former PM, filed an appeal with the IHC. It reads: “The writ petition no. 32/2019 pertains to the suspension of sentence of the appellant and his release on bail pending final decision of the titled Appeal. It is requested that the writ petition be fixed at an early date.”

He further said that transparent trial was the right of every Pakistani. The registrar office of the IHC has accepted the petition field by Sharif’s lawyer.—INP

