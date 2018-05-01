Nawaz pitted me against establishment: Zardari

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Asif Zardari opened up for the first time about his differences with Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with party leaders and said that Sharif pitted him against the establishment.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Co-chairman said the elder Sharif is more cunning and opportunist than he thought and he always backstabbed him.

Zardari said that when PPP demanded impeachment of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, he stepped back. ‘Although we supported the treason trial against ex-president, but Nawaz let him go abroad. We came to know later that he was allowed to leave under a deal.’

Referring to his June 2015 anti-establishment statement, PPP supremo said it was Nawaz who provoked me for this.

Zardari had lashed out at the military establishment for overstepping its domain. After this controversial speech, Nawaz Sharif, who was then the prime minister, cancelled his planned meeting with Zardari.

Accusing Nawaz for backstabbing him, PPP co-chairman said he used my statement to his benefit and tried to mend fences with General Raheel Sharif.

I wanted to have good relations with him but he activated NAB and other agencies against us and now I will not support him, he added.