Nawaz owned Avenfield properties while holding public office

Observer Report

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif owned the Avenfield properties while he was a public office holder, the investigating officer (IO) in the corruption reference against the Sharif family informed an accountability court on Wednesday.

Imran Dogar stated that Sharif used offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll Ltd to buy the properties in London while he was the actual owner of the apartments. He said that during investigations, the accused were unable to provide their sources of income and that the properties have been in ownership of the Sharifs since 1993. He said the trust deeds submitted by Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz — which had stirred the Calibri controversy last year — were proven to be fake, alleging that in acting as benamidars for Sharif, his children Maryam, Hassan and Hussain aided their father in his crime.

“Investigations reveal that the accused were found involved in corruption and corrupt practices,” Dogar said, adding that the accused had failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) despite being notified twice — on August 18, 2017 and December 28, 2017.