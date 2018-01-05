Nawaz should open secret before suffer heart attack: Qadri

LAHORE : The chairman Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Tahirul Qadri advised to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, pointing out his statement regarding revelation of secrets he had kept in his heart, he should have to disclose the secret before he could suffer cardiac arrest by the pressure of the secrets.

“As the Nawaz Sharif open the secrets we will get the opportunity to open secrets against him,” PAT chairman Qadri said while addressing press conference in Lahore on Friday.

Commenting on US president Donald Trump statement, Qadri said that US should review its policies instead hurling blames on Pakistan.“US can’t get through in war against terrorism by disappointing and disrespecting allies as no other country can establish peace in Afghanistan except Pakistan,” Qadri mentioned adding that if Pakistan had weaken as a state the enemies would have taken the advantage.

On January 03, Muslim League Nawaz President and Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he will present the proof to Nation, if secret schemes do not stopped. He said that Pakistan has lost the most in the war on terrorism.

Talking to media in Punjab House in an emergency press conference, Nawaz Sharif criticized US President Trump’s recent tweet and said that Pakistan has broken the nexus of terrorism.

Orignally published by INP