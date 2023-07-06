Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that solution to Pakistan’s problems lies with Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a presser here, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Nawaz Sharif was elected as the prime minister for the third time by the people of Pakistan.

She said during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, the economy had got stability. The CPEC gift was visualized by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader said as the CPEC project started, conspiring elements became active. An incompetent person ruled over Pakistan for four years and due to the incompetence of the previous government, many crises including energy resurfaced in the country.

The federal minister said that in 2013 PTI laid the foundation of instability in the country. Anti-state elements brought into power some undeserving people in the country.

He said that CPEC had completed 10 years today. She said he (PTI chief) used to stand at D-Chowk and talked about burning the country. He used to stand on the container and incited people to launch a civil disobedience movement.