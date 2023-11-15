AFTER brightening electoral prospects of his party in Sindh, PML(N) chief Mian Nawaz Sharif, who recently returned home from London, has scored a point in Balochistan as well, giving a broad hint of the future set-up in the province. During his visit to the province, Nawaz garnered support of dozens of political leaders for his party including former Chief Minister of the province Jam Kamal Khan. As a result of his meetings there, the former Prime Minister was able to enlist support of scores of electables ahead of February 08 general election, a development that might enable the party to emerge as the largest parliamentary party in the post-election scenario in the province.

Balochistan remains unpredictable because of its maverick politics as loyalties are changed overnight and at times MPAs and MNAs even go against party discipline to pursue their self-centred agenda. People witnessed this game time and again which resulted in premature changes in Quetta as members ditched governments in search for greener pastures. Prominent among those who announced their allegiance to PML(N) included Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Mir Ghafoor Lehri, Noor Muhammad Dumar, Toor Uthmankhail, Sardar Masood Luni, Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani, Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani, Saleem Khan Khoso, Mir Shoaib Nowsherwani, Dostain Khan Domki and Rameen Muhammad Hassani. PML(N) is also engaged in talks with other forces like the JUI-F, NP, PKMAP and BAP, consequently improving its prospects for performing well in the next elections. The party also has a track record of initiating major development packages and schemes for the province including multi-dimensional activities under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and it would be in a position to carry forward this mission if given a chance to do so by the people of the province and subject to consistent support from other political entities and influential figures. MNS is, no doubt, on charm visits to different parts of the country but so far his focus is more on electables and not on masses. The strategy might work in increasing the vital numbers in provincial and national assemblies but the kind of problems and challenges facing the country and its people demand that all political parties including PML(N) present their plan of actions to put the country back on the path of progress and development and provide much-needed relief to the masses. The traditional approach of the politicians was highlighted by the untenable counselling of PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto who asked MNS to focus on Lahore rather than visiting other provinces. Elections must be contested on the basis of performance and future plans and not on barb trading.

In a positive development, in the first trilateral meeting of the Commerce Ministers of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, the three countries resolved to boost regional connectivity to foster trade and investment ties. Commerce Ministers of Pakistan Ejaz Gohar and Afghanistan Nuruddin Azizi and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Dr Jamshid Khodjaev Abdukhakomovich co-chaired the meeting which was aimed at paving the way for an influx of foreign direct investment, bolstering regional cooperation and enhancing connectivity.

Connectivity is the linchpin of regional integration and cooperation and that is why it gets priority in projects and programmes conceived by various economic blocs. Pakistan has always advocated for regional integrity and connectivity and has given several proposals for a more robust and efficient regional connectivity network in South Asia and surrounding regions. It was in this backdrop that the country showed enthusiasm for the launch and implementation of the Chinese-sponsored Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) besides engagements with other regional countries for realization of the dream of regional connectivity through Gwadar Port, rail and road projects, gas pipelines (TAPI and IP) and CASA-1000 (electricity transmission line across several countries of the region). It may, however, be pointed out that the volatile situation in Afghanistan has remained the main roadblock in the way of regional connectivity. It was hoped that after the establishment of the Taliban Government the situation would improve but such expectations have not yet materialized due to the short-sighted policy of the Kabul Government towards the issue of terrorism as its soil continues to be used against other countries, especially Pakistan. We hope Afghanistan would cooperate sincerely with Pakistan and other countries that want to promote durable peace and security in the region which is pre-requisite for success of all ventures aimed at regional integration.

s must be contested on the basis of performance and future plans and not on barb trading.