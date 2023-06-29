Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif along with other family members offered Eidul Azha prayers at Emirates Hill in Dubai.

After offering prayers, former prime minister Nawaz Sha

rif also met his relatives and workers. On this occasion people took pictures with him.

It should be noted that Eidul Azha was celebrated in Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman on Wednesday.

On this occasion, spirited gatherings of Eid prayers were held in Makkah and Madinah, where millions of Muslims offered Eid prayers in Masjid al-Haram and Masjid-e-Nabawi.

On this occasion, soul-stirring scenes were witnessed and the Muslims humbly prayed and sought forgiveness from Allah.