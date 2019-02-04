Nawaz not suffered heart attack

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif s troponin test determines that he did not suffer heart attack, according to reports.

Yesterday, blood tests were conducted to profile his heart issues.

Sharif has been undergoing various medical tests at the Services Hospital in Lahore to ascertain severity of different diseases he has been suffering from.

Besides, he also underwent CT scan and ultrasound to examine the level of his kidney problem.

The tests found stones in his left kidney. A reexamination of his blood samples in the Jinnah Hospital determined that he has been facing earlier heart issues and not symptoms related to heart attack.

