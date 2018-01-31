Nawaz no show: Apex Court issues second notice

Disqualification time period case

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Supreme Court Tuesday issued a second notice to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after he did not appear before the court Tuesday in a case pertaining to the determination of time-period of disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

On Tuesday Nawaz Sharif or his counsel did not appear before the bench but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen along with his counsel Sikandar Bashir Mohman was present in the courtroom.

A five-judge larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah is hearing the case.

As the hearing went under way, the bench was informed that neither Nawaz nor any counsel representing him is present in court.

“If Nawaz doesn’t want to come then that’s his choice,” the chief justice remarked, adding that an ex-parte decision, based on merit, will be made in case he doesn’t show up.

The court then issued another notice to Nawaz to appear in court tomorrow or be represented through a counsel.

Representing a petition, counsel Babar Awan argued that the bench has to refer to Parliament even if a comma has to be changed in the Constitution as the body makes or changes laws.

The chief justice responded that the Parliament is beholden to the Constitution as well. “ We have said on a number of occassions that the parliament is supreme but parliament is bound to obey the Constitution at all costs.”

The Supreme Court also issued a public notice asking anyone who will potentially be affected in the case to approach the apex court to be heard otherwise ex-parte proceedings would take place.

It added that the larger bench is determining the duration of any elected member’s disqualification according to the Constitution or relevant election laws.

Legal experts believe that the proceedings on the matter will be significant because it will decide the fate of several parliamentarians, including Nawaz and Tareen, who have been disqualified under the said article on the charges of concealing their assets in nomination papers as election candidates.