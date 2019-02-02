Nawaz never demanded NRO: Abbasi

Our Correspondent

Multan

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had never demanded a National Reconciliation Ordinance and would not do so in the future.

Addressing a press conference in Multan, the senior PML-N leader maintained that Nawaz would continue his political struggle. “No corruption charges against him had been proven,” he commented.

Abbasi added that the deposed premier was being shifted to a hospital for treatment upon recommendations of the medical board. He also lauded the PML-N for bringing improvement in southern Punjab, adding that the former ruling party passed several resolutions for the region’s cause.

Abbasi also held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government responsible for the country’s stagnant economy and impeding progress.

Abbasi said half of the members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet will go to jail if a probe is launched against them.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said it took record loans in just five months, adding that the growth rate, which he said was 5.3 per cent during the previous government, has gone down.

He said the prime minister and federal ministers had been telling lies in Parliament. “The government has lost people’s confidence within five months.”

The PML-N leader said his party presented a constitutional amendment in the Parliament for the creation of two provinces, adding that new provinces could be carved out if the PTI desired so.

He said the previous PML-N government carried out a lot of development work in south Punjab.

