Nawaz needed security as he has fought terrorism: Marriyum

Islamabad

The person who has fought terrorism with determination would have needed security for his safety, said Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday while responding to criticism to the ‘official protocol’ given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

While speaking to the media in the federal capital, Aurangzeb said the people of Pakistan have understood the difference between protocol and security.

She added it was security not protocol given to the former prime minister since he has made efforts to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan.

About Nawaz’s appearance in the accountability court tomorrow, Aurangzeb said the former prime minister has set a precedent.

She added Nawaz did not need to escape the courts or accountability since he is the person who has brought educational reforms and prosperity to the country.

According to State Minister for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry, who was also present on the occasion, Nawaz was given security as he is the most important person in Pakistan. He said those who were criticising the security measures may hold issues if they want to.

About the former prime minister’s return, Talal said Nawaz has come to Pakistan from London not only to appear before the court, but to also participate in politics.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan posted criticism on official protocol given to Nawaz.

While tweeting regarding the matter, Imran stated it was wrong to use taxpayers’ money for a “discredited prime minister”.—INP