Both Nawaz, Musharraf should be held accountable: Bilawal

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former military ruler Pervez Musharraf will both have to face accountability.

The PPP chairman was addressing workers, where he criticised Nawaz’s statements following his disqualification as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief.

The PPP chairman further said that the decisions of the Supreme Court will have to be considered but added that it reflects poorly if decisions are taken against politicians and not against military dictators. While reflecting on the turmoil ruling PML-N is facing due to back-to-back disqualification of Nawaz, the PPP leader said.