Nawaz-Mohib meeting reason behind PML-N’s defeat in AJK polls: Fawad

Imran thanks people for their trust in PTI

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that the recent meeting of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib was one of the major factors behind the party’s “humiliating defeat” in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), according to unofficial results, clinched majority seats in the AJK general elections held on Sunday and is likely to form the next government in the region.

“The meeting of Nawaz Sharif with RAW agent Hamdullah Mohib was felt by the Kashmiris and it reflected in the election results,” the minister said at a press conference in Islamabad.

He said it was surprising that the PML-N had not given any clarification about whether Nawaz met the Afghan NSA with the party’s permission.

Chaudhry, flanked by federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, said it was strange of the PML-N to expect victory in the AJK elections and win the confidence of Kashmiris, especially when their leaders were meeting Indian officials. Chaudhry said the PML-N and PPP must immediately demand resignation from Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over the parties’ AJK election defeat

“They have no grounds to remain chairpersons of their parties after their humiliating defeat in the polls,” he added.

The minister said the claims of rigging were meaningless given the huge magnitude of the victory PTI had bagged.

“Such triumphs are only possible when you have public support, and it stands proven that people of Kashmir have trust in us,” he stressed.

He claimed that the PPP would also be wiped out from Sindh in the 2023 general elections. “This is their last tenure, especially in the wake of their below-par performance,” he said.

He pressed upon the rival parties to bring in new leadership.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday thanked the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for placing their trust in PTI during the July 25 Legislative Assembly elections in which his party emerged as the victor.

“We will focus on bringing the people out of poverty through our Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan programmes; establish accountability and transparency in government,” the prime minister said in a tweet. The premier also congratulated all of PTI’s successful candidates.

“As an ambassador for Kashmir, I will continue to raise my voice on all international forums including UN to ensure the international community fulfils its commitment of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through a UN-sponsored plebiscite,”.