Nawaz meets Shehbaz, decides not to attend opposition APC

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met his younger brother and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at the Parliament on Tuesday.

The meeting took place at Shehbaz’s chamber was also attended by senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Raja Zafarul Haq, Hamza Shehbaz, Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Asif.

During the meeting, it was decided that Nawaz Sharif would not attend the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC). The conference would be attended by a PML-N delegation. It has also been decided that PML-N will support other opposition parties on issues of national importance.

Earlier, as Nawaz arrived at the Parliament House, Shehbaz received him and the two met each other briefly after which the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president went to attend the National Assembly session which is currently under way.

Share on: WhatsApp