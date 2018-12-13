Nawaz meets Shahbaz, discusses NAB actions

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif at the Ministers’ Enclave that has been declared a sub-jail to detain the latter during his stay in Islamabad.

According to details, the meeting between the two spanned around an hour and a half.

During the meeting, the Sharif brothers discussed different issues, including National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases against members of the Sharif family and party leaders.

They also deliberated on the Khawaja brothers’ arrest by NAB and Hamza Shehbaz’s name added to the blacklist.

The former premier and the leader of the opposition in National Assembly condemned the recent NAB actions against PML-N leaders. They also discussed the opposition’s joint course of action in the face of NAB actions.

The former premier instructed his younger brother to take all opposition parties along in the house.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court extended the transit remand of leader of Shehbaz Sharif till the conclusion of the current session of the lower house of Parliament.

The accountability judge directed the jail authorities to inform the court as and when the PML-N president returns from Islamabad after the NA session.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) lawyer informed that Shehbaz is in Islamabad to attend the NA session following issuance of his production orders by Speaker Asad Qaiser and that he will stay in the capital until the conclusion of the session.

The court had earlier granted one-day transit remand of the PML-N president. Upon expiry of the remand, the police approached the court today for an extension.

The capital administration Monday declared the house of the opposition leader in the Ministers’ Enclave a sub-jail to detain Shehbaz Sharif during his stay in Islamabad.—INP

