Nawaz, Maryam’s names placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD : The names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam have reportedly been placed on the Exit Control List, a day after the newly inducted federal cabinet made the decision.

Sources familiar with the matter informed Geo News that the imprisoned father-daughter duo were put on ECL earlier today.

Nawaz and Maryam are currently serving their prison terms at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, after the former premier was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison while his daughter was given eight years’ sentence in a corruption reference earlier in July.

The duo were also slapped with hefty fines, while Maryam’s husband Captain (retd) Safdar was sentenced to a year in prison as well.

The decision to place Nawaz and Maryam on the ECL was taken at a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said.

