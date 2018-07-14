Nawaz, Maryam to stay in Adiala Jail allotted ‘B’ class category in prison, Maryam not shifted to Sihala

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been allotted ‘B’ class category in prison and it has been decided to keep his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, in Adiala Jail and not shift her to Sihala rest house.

According to the sources, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been given a room with ceiling fan and local bed.

As per the Jail manual, they were given omelet, tea and bread in breakfast. Maryam Nawaz took complete meal, while Nawaz Sharif took a cup of tea and blood pressure medicines.

Deputy Superintendent for women has been given special assignment for Maryam Nawaz. Earlier, the former premier and his daughter, who were convicted in the Avenfield Apartments reference, were arrested Friday night upon their arrival in Lahore and were subsequently taken to Islamabad in a chartered flight.

The father-daughter duo were then separated and taken from the Islamabad International Airport in two convoys to the Central Jail in Adiala, Rawalpindi.

According to sources, the plan regarding Nawaz and Maryam’s stay at jail was amended thrice after which it was decided to allot the former premier a ‘B’ class jail which has facilities such as a 21-inch television, newspapers, a bed and fan. It was also decided to keep Maryam in Adiala Jail and not in Sihala rest house as suggested earlier, sources said.

A notification issued by the Islamabad administration shortly after Nawaz and Maryam were taken to Adiala Jial had declared the rest house at the Sihala Police Training College in the capital as a sub-jail to keep the two figures, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Sources then said that only Maryam would be moved to the rest house. However, later sources claimed that the authorities decided to keep the two at Adiala Jail for now.

Maryam is being kept at the women’s cell in Adiala Jail, the sources said. Last night, police officials at Adiala Jail conducted the medical examination of Nawaz and Maryam and declared them fit.

The trial of two remaining National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family will take place in Adiala Jail, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice late Friday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (b) of section 16 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (XVIII of 1999), the federal government is please to specify the Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi, to be the place where the Accountability Court-I, Islamabad shall sit for trial of References No. 18/2017 and 19/2017 against Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others,” the notification read.

On July 6, an accountability court convicted Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield properties reference, jailing them to various terms and imposing heavy fines on them. Nawaz’s sons, Hassan and Hussain, have been absconding and were declared ‘proclaimed offenders’ in the case.No automatic alt text available.After the court’s verdict, the remaining cases pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, and offshore companies, including Flagship Investment Limited.

