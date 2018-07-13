Nawaz, Maryam to be arrested on arrival: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD :Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Law Affairs Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Thursday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Safdar would be arrested on arrival at Lahore airport on Friday. The caretaker government was bound to provide support to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in arresting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar, he said while talking to a private news channel. Two helicopters had been provided to NAB to maintain law and order, he said and added NAB officials were going to the airport for implementation of the court orders, Ali Zafar said. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar would not be allowed to go outside the airport, he said. He was of the view that it was necessary to implement the court orders as every citizen was equal before the law and Constitution. However, he said if anybody had any reservation then he should pursue the courts. Commenting on law and order, he said caretaker Punjab government was responsible to take measures for ensuring peace and security in the province. It was pertinent to mention here that Accountability Court had given ten years punishment to Nawaz Sharif while seven year imprisonment to Maryam Safdar in the Avenfield case.

