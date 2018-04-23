Nawaz, Maryam to appear in AC today

Islamabad

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz and his daughter Maryam Nawaz upon their return from London with appear in the accountability court on today (Monday).

Maryam Nawaz in a tweet on Sunday, confirmed reaching London’s Heathrow Airport to depart for Pakistan.

Earlier on Friday, the accountability court rejecting the applications of Nawaz and Maryam seeking exemption till April 27, had granted a one-day exemption to them from personal appearance in the Avenfield Apartments reference.

It is worth mentioning here that Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam has been in the UK since early this week to see his wife Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing treatment in London.

Maryam Nawaz had tweeted on April 20 which stated: “A daughter cannot look after her ailing mother and the thrice-elected prime minister cannot take care of his sick wife”.

Earlier that same day, she had tweeted: “Ami being taken for radiotherapy. Has become weak & frail due to excessive vomiting. Can’t walk or move unaided. Prayers needed. Thank you.”

Responding to questions in London on Saturday, Nawaz told the media that doctors had informed them that surgery would be done if cancer reappeared. “Findings after radiotherapy will be compared to ascertain if surgical intervention is required or not,” he said.

Nawaz had filed an application seeking permission to be with his wife in London and settle all her medical affairs before returning to Pakistan and re-joining the trial, which he sought to do by next Friday, April 27.

Opposing the plea for seven-day exemption, NAB’s special prosecutor Afzal Qureshi said that one of the applicants had previously attended a public gathering after being exempted from personal appearance before the accountability court for one day.

According to the prosecutor, both applicants have ample time to settle the medical matters before the next date of trial proceedings.The accountability court has summoned the prosecution witness, Wajid Zia, for recording his testimony in the Al-Azizia reference today.—INP