Nawaz, Maryam should stop fooling people: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Saturday warned ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to stop fooling people by declaring repeatedly that they are going to nation’s court for justice.

In a chain of Twitter posts, Imran Khan said everyone knows that in democracy, people elect their representatives through vote but its judiciary that must dispense justice. Sharif brothers believe that if a leader gets elected through vote, he is above the law and beyond the accountability, he added.

The father-daughter Sharif duo really should stop trying to fool the nation by declaring repeatedly that they are going to Awam’s court for justice! Everyone knows in democracies people use their vote to elect their reps but it is Judiciary that must dispense justice

PTI Chief urged state institutions to expose and act against the corruption.

He continued that in South Africa the ANC threw out its leader Jacob Zuma due to corruption and Israel’s PM Netanyahu also facing trial for the same charge.

Being voted into power does not place one above the Law, he maintained.

Orignally published by INP