Nawaz, Maryam set to leave for London today

Script against Nawaz has failed: Maryam

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, are scheduled to fly to London on Thursday (today).

Nawaz and Maryam would celebrate Eid in London and would return back after Eid holidays, sources said.

Maryam on Wednesday appeared before the returning officer for scrutiny of her nomination papers for Punjab Assembly (PA) seat informed the returning officer she have a flight at 9:00am and will not be able to appear before on Thursday. To this, the returning officer told Maryam that her counsel should appear in place of her.

On the other hand, NAB has again approached the Interior Ministry for putting names of Nawaz Sharif and his family members on ECL. NAB in its letter stated that Avenfield reference case against the Sharif family has entered its last phase and hence, it is feared that accused may flee abroad in bid to escape legal outcomes.

During the scrutiny of nomination papers, the returning officer posed some questions to which her counsel expressed reservations.

When the returning officer raised a question about retention of NA or PA seat if elected, Maryam said, “Will decide whether to sit in the provincial or National Assembly when the time comes.”

Maryam was also questioned how she would tackle the issue of water scarcity if elected. To this, she said, “The conservation of water is crucial and we should build dams.”

The PML-N leader was also asked about her point of view regarding Pakistan’s foreign policy with India and Afghanistan. Maryam replied that the parliament and appointed leaders have the authority to draft foreign policy. As a citizen of Pakistan, I believe that we shouldn’t have strained relations with our neighbouring countries.

Responding to a question regarding her strategy against terrorists if elected, Maryam said, “All political parties, parliament and the entire nation is united against terrorists. Two operations, Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, were conducted against terrorists.”

Talking to media after appearing before the returning officer, Maryam Nawaz said that the script against her father Nawaz Sharif has failed.

To a question, Maryam said that she didn’t bother to hear the verdict of Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid’s disqualification petition.

She said now is time for giving respect to the vote and elected PM. She said the PML-N would emerge victorious in 2018 elections on the basis of its performance.

On the other hand, the Interim Federal Cabinet’s sub-committee was to decide the issue of placing the names of the Sharif family on Exit Control List on Wednesday

The committee will prepare its recommendation for placing the names of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and captain retired Safdar’s names on ECL.

Interior ministry has already sent the issue to cabinet committee. The meeting is the result of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) second-time request to interior minister to put the names of Sharif family on ECL as its first request was turned down by interior ministry during PML-N government. Sources said that interior ministry is most likely to place the Sharif family names on ECL.

Earlier on Tuesday, after appearing in AC, Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that there are talks regarding placing my name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Lamenting that he may be barred from leaving the country, Nawaz said, “Those who broke the backbone of terrorists are being placed on ECL while those who brought terrorism to the country are being removed from the list.”“Those who disrespected the Constitution are being welcomed,” the former premier asserted.

NAB on Monday requested the Ministry of Interior to place Nawaz, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar’s names on the ECL.