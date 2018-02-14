Nawaz, Maryam seek let off from court appearance

Lodhran victory public response to cases: EX-PM

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law retired Captain Safdar appeared on Tuesday before an accountability court for the hearing of corruption references filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the trial proceedings till Thursday when he was informed that the Sharif family’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris, couldn’t appear owing to his personal engagements.

He set Feb 22 for recording the statements of two British nationals through a video link at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Meanwhile, the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law moved applications seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court for two weeks from Feb 19 onwards.

It was submitted that treatment of Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz had entered the final stage, which warranted the presence of her family members beside her.

The applicants, therefore, pleaded that they should be allowed to proceed to London.

The ex-PM and his daughter arrived at Islamabad airport from Lahore via special plane. After brief stay at Punjab House, they headed to the court amid tight security.

At the previous hearing, a prosecution witness, Abdul Wahid, a director general at Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), provided CDs containing the interviews of Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz.

He informed the judge that he had previously provided the anti-graft body with the CDs containing Sharif’s address to the nation and his speech at the parliament.

At the start of the proceedings, Sharif’s lead counsel Khawaja Harris argued that the three CDs provided by the prosecution were damaged as an error of insupportable format prompted. Later, the CDs were played at the courtroom.

“The player is supporting the videos’ format and CDs are absolutely fine,” quipped Deputy Prosecution General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbas.

Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Harris cross-examined the NAB witness.

The accountability court had earlier approved a plea filed by the NAB to record statements of two UK-based prosecution witnesses via video link. Avenfield supplementary reference:

According to the reference filed by NAB, Sharif is the actual owner of the London properties, which he had bought in the name of his children.

It alleges Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and son Hussain Nawaz provided fake documents to a joint investigation team appointed to probe the ruling family’s wealth with regard to the flats in a pricey London neighborhood.

The reference states that the Sharifs failed to provide the money trail behind the purchase of the Avenfield flats and the Trust Deed between Maryam and Hussain presented to the JIT found to be fake.

Naming Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, sons – Hussain and Hasan – and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar as accused in the reference, it maintains they have committed corruption, which is punishable act under Section 10 of the National Accountability Ordinance.

It further says that an investigation against, Tariq Shafi, former premier’s cousin, Saeed Ahmed, President National Bank of Pakistan, Javed Kayani and Mosa Ghani was also underway.

The supplementary reference included seven witnesses, including expert of the Radley Forensic Document Laboratory in London, Robert W. Radley and solicitor.

TV interviews of the former premier, Maryam, Hasan and Hussain have also been made a part of the evidence.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said he is being victimised in the name of Accountability and questioned on which grounds, he is being subjected to political revenge and for how long he has to appear in the court. Those who had filed references against us only want to punish me, he added.

Talking to media persons after appearing in the Accountability Court, Sharif said that Monday’s by-poll victory in Lodhran is “the public’s response to these cases,” adding that the “people of Pakistan are fighting my case. I salute them.”

Ex-PM further asked why the court is not arresting those who imposed Martial Law in the country and detained judges.

The former Prime Minister said he wonders how long such “supplementary references” will continue to be submitted. He was referring to the additional reference filed by NAB in the Avenfiled case and the expected filing of similar supplementary references in the other two cases.

“There’s nothing in them. They are the same references that have been re-packaged. Had there been any substantial truth and evidence in the original reference there’d be no need for additional references,” said Nawaz.

Terming the ongoing cases against him ‘victimisation in the name of accountability’, the three-time prime minister said “‘they’ want Nawaz punished one way or the other. But I’m happy the people of Pakistan are with us as seen in the Lodhran by-election result”.

Turning his guns on former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Nawaz said, “I’m not scared. I’m facing this ‘accountability’. But ‘they’ should also go after him who was facing a treason case, imposed martial law twice and arrested judges. But he’s not facing any accountability, no contempt, no punishment, no fingers raised against him. But we, who served Pakistan in various fields including overcoming load shedding, defeating terrorism, building motorways and improving economy are facing the brunt. How long will these double standards continue.”

When asked to respond to disgruntled party leader Chaudhry Nisar’s recent outburst against on Maryam and Nawaz’s aide Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Nawaz chose to dodge the query.

He then departed the court and reached his relative Chaudhry Muneer’s house in Sector F-6.

Earlier today, Nawaz, accompanied by his daughter Maryam, reached the court from Punjab House. Safdar had already reached the Federal Judicial Complex where the court is located.

A number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and workers were present at the court to welcome the PML-N chief, showered petals and raised slogans in support of Nawaz Sharif.

As proceedings began, Judge Mohammad Bashir inquired if the summoned witnesses are present in court today to record their statement, to which NAB’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi replied in the affirmative.

However, the hearing could not take place owing to the lawyers’ boycott of courts over the death of noted lawyer Asma Jahangir, who passed away due to a stroke in Lahore on Sunday. The prosecution expressed displeasure at the adjournment, saying the witnesses and prosecution suffer owing to adjournments. The hearing was then adjourned until February 15. —TNS / INP