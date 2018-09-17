Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar shifted to Adiala jail as parole ends

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar were shifted to Adiala Jail as the five-day parole granted to them to attend Begum Kulsoom’s funeral ended on Monday. The parole of the three, who have been serving sentences in Adiala jail since July in the Avenfield reference, ended at 4:00pm Monday. They were shifted to the prison amid stringent security.

Nawaz, Maryam and Capt Safdar were flown to Rawalpindi via a special flight from the Lahore airport. According to sources, three members of the Sharif family, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman and Yousuf Abbas, had been granted permission to accompany them inside the Lahore airport.

While, Nawaz’s younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, was granted permission to accompany them on the special flight to Rawalpindi, the sources added. Several PML-N leaders were present at Jati Umra when the three were taken for the airport.

Earlier today, the members of the Sharif family visited Begum Kulsoom’s grave. PML-N leader Tanveer Hussain earlier today, denied reports that the Sharifs had requested for another extension in their parole.

