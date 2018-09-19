Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed from jail

IHC suspends Avenfield sentences

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended conviction of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (Retd) Muhammad Safdar awarded by the Accountability Court in Avenfield reference.

The short judgment was delivered by the two member bench of the court consisting Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb in Islamabad. The judges accepted the convicts’ petitions against the Avenfield verdict, ruling that the sentences would remain suspended until the final judgment on their appeals.

The court asked them to submit surety bonds worth five hundred thousand rupees each for their release on bail. The bench ruled that their sentences would remain suspended till final adjudication of their appeals.

The Accountability Court had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to ten year rigorous imprisonment, his daughter Maryam Nawaz seven years and son at law Capt. (Retired) Muhammad Safdar one year on 6th of July this year. They had filed petitions in Islamabad High Court for suspension of their conviction on 17th of July this year.

Earlier, The NAB approached the Supreme Court against hearing of the suspension plea by Islamabad High Court but the apex court rejected the NAB petition terming it frivolous.

Later in evening on Wednesday, Former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (Retired) Mohammad Safdar were released from Adiala prison following the verdict of the IHC suspended their sentences in the Avenfield corruption reference.

The former premier, his daughter and son-in-law were moved to Lahore from Noor Khan Airbase amid stringent security.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Adiala prison to take the former premier with him.

Meanwhile the National Accountability Bureau has decided to challenge Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (Retired) Safdar’s suspension of punishment by Islamabad High court in Supreme Court. This was decided in a high level meeting chaired by Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal in Islamabad on Wednesday after the judgement of IHC.

On the other side, PML-N Ahsan Iqbal talking to media said that the IHC verdict proves that the NAB decision was based on revenge. Former Plaaning minister stated that the objective of Nawaz’s sentence was to oust him from the elections and make Imran successful.

