Nawaz, Maryam return to London from Geneva

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, have returned to London after spending a week in Switzerland.

Nawaz, the supremo of PML-N, and Maryam reached London late on Tuesday night with other family members.

They also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Swiss capital of Geneva, where the premier attended the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

A Sharif family source said that the newly-appointed senior vice-president and chief organiser will be returning to Pakistan within 10 days from London.

Maryam and Nawaz were accompanied to Geneva by family members and Dr Adnan Khan, the private physician of Nawaz. On the weekend, Dr Khan tweeted that Maryam had undergone throat surgery at a local hospital.

Sources said that both Nawaz and Maryam had their extensive medical appointments booked in the Swiss capital. They also met PM Shehbaz for three hours where the issues related to Punjab and Pakistan’s economy were discussed and “decisions were taken”.