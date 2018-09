LAHORE : PML-N Leader, Mushahidullah Khan on Thursday has said that Nawaz Sharif will not strike any NRO.

Talking to the newsmen in Jati Umra after offering condolence over the death of Kulsoom Nawaz, Mushahidullah said his leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz denied to bow down.

Nawaz Sharif is fighting for the civil supremacy, he will not strike any NRO, said Mushahidullah Khan.