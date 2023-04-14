Nawaz, Maryam perform Umrah

Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo and former prime minister performed Umrah on Friday.

The PML-N supremo was accompanied by his family members including his daughter, senior vice president and chief organiser of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar Awan during the pilgrimage in the holy month of Ramazan.

Maryam Nawaz shared pictures with her father on Twitter, in which she could be seen in a black Abaya and Nawaz Shairf is wearing Ihram.

The sources said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family are the state guests of the Saudi Royal family.