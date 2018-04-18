Nawaz, Maryam leave for London Wednesday

LAHORE : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London Wednesday to inquire about the health of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing cancer of the lymph nodes since last year.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of the former prime minister will also accompany him.

The former first woman was admitted to hospital Tuesday after her condition deteriorated.

Earlier, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was diagnised with lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Doctors, however, said the type of cancer Kulsoom was suffering from was treatable, saying she will undergo treatment soon for a speedy recovery.

Maryam Nawaz in a tweet has asked her followers to pray for her mother’s health. “My mother is hospitalized again. Please remember her in your special prayers. I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers. Thank you.”

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Kulsoom Nawaz are facing corruption references in the accountability court.

Orignally published by NNI