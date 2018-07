The plane carrying Nawaz and Maryam has arrived at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

Sources informed Geo News that the arrest of Nawaz and Maryam will be carried out after immigration clearance at the airport.

Director FIA Punjab Dr Usman is also present at the airport for monitoring the immigration clearance process. FIA officials will ask the father-daughter duo for their passports upon descending from the plane, the sources added

Share on: WhatsApp