Nawaz, Maryam in London

Observer Report

London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz arrived in London on Wednesday night to visit the ex-premier’s wife, who is undergoing treatment for cancer here.

High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas welcomed the former premier at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Begum Kulsoom has been critically ill and admitted to a hospital for the past few days, a family spokesperson said.

“My mother is hospitalised again. Please remember her in your special prayers,” wrote Maryam on Twitter before the flight.

My mother is hospitalised again. Pls remember her in your special prayers. I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers. Thank you.

“I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers. Thank you.”