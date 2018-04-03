Nawaz, Maryam exempted from appearing in Avenfield case today

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were exempted from appearing in the corruption hearing against them after their counsel informed the accountability court the two are stuck in Lahore owing to inclement weather.

As the hearing of the Avenfield properties reference went under way, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris informed Judge Mohammad Bashir the former premier’s flight was not allowed to take off from Lahore owing to the weather.

The judge approved the request but directed Nawaz’s son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar to remain in court.

The case, based on a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Supreme Court’s directions, pertains to the Sharif family’s London apartments.

Nawaz’s counsel resumed cross-examining the primary witness, Wajid Zia, today.

Zia headed the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) which probed the Sharif family assets last year. He is being cross-examined since the last few hearings after having recorded his statement earlier over several weeks.

As Zia’s cross-examination went under way, he informed Haris that the JIT sent four letters to the UAE government under the mutual legal assistance programme, three of which did not have any attached documents.

Later, Zia shared that the Supreme Court had directed for the sealing of the JIT report’s volume-X after the investigation team had asked for it to be done.

Orignally published by INP