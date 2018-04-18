Nawaz, Maryam depart for London to see ailing Begum Kulsoom

LAHORE : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam departed for London on Wednesday in order to visit the ex-premier’s ailing wife.

According to a family spokesperson, the two left from Lahore airport on a Qatar Airways flight.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, is critically ill and has been admitted to a hospital for the past few days, the spokesperson said.

“My mother is hospitalised again. Please remember her in your special prayers,” wrote Maryam on Twitter before the flight.

“I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers. Thank you.”

The father-daughter duo is set to return on April 22, 2018, as per their ticket information.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The next hearing of the case is on April 23.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who has been in a London hospital for the past couple of days, was initially taken to the emergency room. However, her condition was said to have stabilized in post-treatment.

She is likely to remain hospitalised for her radiotherapy for another two weeks.

She has been undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes — in the middle of last year.

She has undergone six chemotherapy sessions in total and had three surgeries during the last seven months.

On March 6, doctors treating the former prime minister’s wife had noted the reappearance of tumour nodes.

Begum Kulsoom was first diagnosed with the disease by British doctors on August 22, 2017, after having left for London unexpectedly on August 17 for a medical checkup.

It is noteworthy that she flew out the same day as when her nomination papers for the NA-120 constituency were accepted amid much political hype. She later bagged the Lahore seat, vacated after her husband’s disqualification from Parliament, with help from Maryam who campaign vigorously on her behalf.

Orignally published by INP