Nawaz, Maryam delay return to Pakistan owing to Kulsoom’s critical condition

LONDON : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have delayed their return to Pakistan due to the persisting ailment of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Family sources said both the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leaders delayed their return, which was scheduled for today, after doctors advised them to do so for Kulsoom could not so far recover from ventilator.

Condition of Nawaz’s wife is critical since she has been put on a ventilator. She has undergone a surgery for throat cancer besides multiple therapies and treatment in a London hospital.

According to the sources, doctors will reexamine her condition on Monday following which the former PM and his daughter will decide about returning to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif and his family are facing three corruption references in the accountability court after his disqualification last year.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the interior ministry to put the names of the former premier and his daughter on the exit control list (ECL).

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz expressed the hope that she would be spending Eidul Fitr with her ailing mother, who has been kept on life support machine.