Nawaz looks healthy according to reports says Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that they have received and assessed medical reports of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who apparently looks in good health.

A special medical board formed to investigate health issues faced by the PML-N supermo has completed its review of his medical reports and had sent a detailed report in this regard to the home ministry.

“We have received Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports and had sent them to home ministry with a recommendation,” she said and added that the PML-N leader is in good health and has been seen roaming, eating and indulging in other activities.