Nawaz leaves for Saudi Arabia today

Advises Musharraf to return to Pakistan to face cases

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif is leaving for Saudi Arabia on a high-profile visit (today) Saturday.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet Turkish premier and Saudi Arabia’s top brass.

Political analysts are terming Nawaz Sharif’s visit of high significance in the backdrop of ongoing regional happenings and after meeting of National Security Advisor Nasi Janjua with Nawaz Sharif on Thursday. They believe that Sharif family has entered into a new partnership with Saudi authorities.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is already in Saudi Arabia to hold some important meetings there.

Moreover, while addressing the PML-N workers and leaders informally at his Jati Umra residence in Raiwind, Nawaz Sharif challenged former president Pervez Musharraf to return to Pakistan and face the cases against him in the courts of law.

Nawaz said the time has come to punish the violators of the law. He called the former military ruler a coward man, who is making excuses. “If Musharraf is brave, he should come to Pakistan and face the cases against him,” the PML-N head said.

He stressed the need for across the board accountability in a transparent way. He said judiciary would have to be awakened with reference to cases against Musharraf. Earlier, Nawaz participated in Mehfil e Milad held at his residence.