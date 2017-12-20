Nawaz to launch movement for justice

Accuses SC of double standards over disqualification cases

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday criticized the Supreme Court judges for what he alleged adopting double standards by sparing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in disqualification case.

Talking to media persons after appearing in the Accountability Court in connection with corruption hearing, he said a prime minister was disqualified within seconds over a fictitious asset while on the other hand Imran Khan was exonerated despite confessing to setting offshore company.

“Earlier we had launched a movement for restoration of judges, and will now launch another one for provision of justice,” Sharif told reporters.

Slamming his disqualification by the Supreme Court for concealing his nominal salary from his son’s Dubai-based company, Sharif said he did not receive salary, yet it was declared his asset to dislodge him.

“Are we too fools to accept the verdict with our eyes closed. Court’s double standards and this blatant murder of justice will not be tolerated. Me, my party and the nation will never accept this verdict,” he declared.

Discussing the apex court’s decision to send the petition against PTI’s alleged foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Sharif said: “They have given the ECP the past five years for checking PTI’s financial records because the calculation has already been done; they know that whatever happened did not happen in those five years.”

“This symbol of justice hanging outside the court should stand for insaf, not for Tehreek-i-Insaf,” Sharif remarked sarcastically in his tirade.

Upon comparison of his disqualification case with that of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan’s, he remarked: “Compare the decisions, and the duality of law would be clear.” He explained: “Imaginary income was portrayed as my asset, whereas he [Imran Khan] has himself admitted to his assets, yet it was said he doesn’t have those assets.”

There should be same laws for everyone, he urged. “A joke is being played with the people of Pakistan. The nation cannot tolerate this joke anymore.”

In today’s accountability court hearing, the prosecution presented its next witness, Yasir Bashir, the branch manager for a private bank, who testified to providing NAB details about the bank accounts held by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Bashir also provided the court details about various transactions that took place from Maryam and former PM’s accounts. He told the court that there were no discrepancies found in Maryam Nawaz’s bank details and that the bank never received any complaints about her account.

While cross questioning the witness Khawaja Haris pointed out that Bashir had not compiled the documents presented to NAB himself and had he done so, he would have remembered the transaction amounts for both accounts by heart.