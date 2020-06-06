Nawaz latest photo shows him taking a stroll in London

Observer Report

London

Another photo of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, this time with his son Hasan Nawaz taking a stroll in London has surfaced online.

The photo shows the PML-N leader taking a stroll with his son near his residence. According to sources, doctors have recommended Nawaz take an hour-long walk every day.

Last week a photo of the PML-N leader enjoying tea with family members outside his son’s office near Hyde Park had gone viral. The photo, seen circulating on social media, showed Nawaz having tea with his grandchildren in the garden of Hasan Nawaz’s Hyde Park Place office.

This was the first time that Nawaz had left his apartment to go out in public after the coronavirus outbreak hit London, a source in the Sharif family had said.

Sources had added, Nawaz took a walk from Park Lane flats to the office — ten minutes away.

As soon as the photo circulated on the media, a war of words broke out between PML-N leaders and PTI ministers and advisors.

Responding to the criticism, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that her father’s picture on social media was not meant for publicity but aimed at humiliating him and like every time the plan failed.”

Maryam said that those who could “force their way into the ICU” and try to take pictures of her unconscious mother, they can take pictures of ladies and children of Nawaz Sharif’s family. “If it was such a good deed, then why did you hide like a coward?” she asked the anonymous person who first took the picture.