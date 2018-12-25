Nawaz jailed for 7 years, taken to Adiala prison

Convicted in Al-Azizia, acquitted in Flagship reference; Fined $25m; Court orders confiscation of assets; disqualified for 10 years; Will protest against verdict: Abbasi

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested from the courtroom on Monday after he was sentenced to seven years in prison by an accountability court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference and acquitted in the Flagship reference.

The accountability court Judge, Muhammad Arshad Malik announced the verdict reserved on Dec 19 after completion of hearing in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the Flagship Investment cases against the deposed PM.

A disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office is part of the sentences awarded to the former premier. The disqualification will go into effect following his release from jail after serving the seven-year sentence. The court also ordered that all assets, properties, rights, receivables and interests of and in Hill Metal Establishment “stand forfeited to the federal government, which shall forthwith approach the Government of KSA [Saudi Arabia], so as to implement and give effect to the said forfeiture”.

The court, in its verdict, said there was concrete evidence against Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference, and that he was unable to provide a money trail in the case but on the other hand

there was not enough evidence to convict him in the Flagship reference, thus he has been acquitted, the decision read. Speaking to media, NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar said the former premier was “sentenced to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia reference.” In the verdict, the court imposed Rs3.47billion (USD 25 million) fine on the former prime minister for failing to provide money trail. The court also ordered to seize Al-Azizia and Hill Metal peroperty.

On the other hand, Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain have been declared absconders and permanent arrest warrants have been issued against them.

Nawaz Sharif has the option to challenge the verdict against him. The verdict will be challenged in the Islamabad High Court, according to initial details.

Speaking after the verdict was announced, Nawaz said his conscience is clear and that the corruption charges against him could not be proven. He also told journalists who asked why Maryam Nawaz wasn’t at the court that he had stopped her from coming. She would have come and gotten worried, he said.

Later, a NAB team took the former premier to Adiala jail, Rawalpindi amid stringent security, where he would spend the night but ultimately he will be shifted to Kot Lakhpat prison today.

The former premier had requested the court that he be shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore instead of Adiala Jail, which was granted by the court. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Hashmi arrived at court and were permitted to enter the premises. Other leaders, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, were not allowed to enter.

Security around the Judicial Complex in Islamabad was tightened ahead of the verdict. According to Islamabad administration, a thousand police officials and one hundred Rangers were deployed around the accountability court. All passageways leading to the accountability court were sealed. The former premier had reached the court premises along with Hamza Shahbaz. Senior PML-N leaders, including Maryam Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq among others were also present outside the premises.

PML-N leaders expressed their strong reservations on the verdict announced by the accountability court and hinted at the possible agitation by the party’s leaders in the upcoming days.

Maryam Nawaz immediately took to the twitter after the judgment and asserted that it was based on assumptions. “Convicting the same person for the fourth time is the last hiccup of blind revenge,” she said.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that injustice was being done against politicians, and that the party respects court’s judgment and the constitution but ‘the history and people of Pakistan will not forget this injustice.’

He further stated that people around the world have been laughing about the verdicts in their cases.

He stated that the judgment was announced after a delay of six hours and under strict restrictions and limited access to their leaders.

Abbasi vowed to stage demonstrations in the parliament and on the streets, besides filing an appeal against the verdict.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the verdict was announced behind closed doors when it should have been “announced openly”.

“We will protest against the verdict,” said Abbasi, adding that the deposed premier should have been acquitted in both references as the top accountability watchdog had no evidence against the Sharif family.

The NAB, in a meeting presided over by its chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, has decided to challenge former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in Flagship reference. Meanwhile, the party’s supporters blocked Kashmir Highway to stage a demonstration against the conviction of Nawaz Sharif.

