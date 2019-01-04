Daily Pakistan Observer -

Nawaz in high spirits, tweets Maryam

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz tweeted on Thursday that she saw former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in high spirits in her today’s visit to the Kothlakhpat Jail.
An accountability court on Dec 24 had sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference while acquitting him in the Flagship Investment reference. He was arrested from the courtroom shortly afterward. Maryam expressed her gratitude to the people for their “prayers, unflinching support and good wishes.”—INP

