Nawaz hopeful of ‘progress in Pakistan’s economy’

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said there will be improvement in Pakistan’s economic conditions while commenting on the decrease in dollar rates.

“God willing, the conditions of the country will improve,” he said in response to journalists’ congratulatory remarks regarding the Pakistani rupee gaining strength against the US dollar.

The former prime minister spoke with journalists after meeting with former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz in London. The PML-N president said that his meeting with Hamza was “good”.

Hamza had flown to London for a private visit on August 4 and was expected to meet Nawaz during his visit. Sources also mentioned that he will also meet with other members of his family.

The visit of the PML-N’s vice-president comes following a special court’s decision to lay charges against him on September 7 — along with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif — in a Rs16 billion money laundering case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Nawaz Sharif had directed coalition govt to file reference against PTI within 48 hrs.