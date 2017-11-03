Nawaz holds consultations with top political, legal aides

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday chaired consultative meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders at Islamabad’s Punjab House after his appearance in accountability court in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.

Sources told that various issues including ongoing political situation and future strategy were discussed during the meeting while the participants also talked on the NAB references.

Several PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, Saad Rafiq, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Amir Maqam, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pervez Rashid, Asif Kirmani, Daniyal Aziz, Tariq Fatemi, Talal Chaudhry, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Musaddiq Malik were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the consultative meeting, the former PM said that he was opposed to such a judiciary which reinvent ‘doctrine of necessity’.

Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Harris briefed the participants about the legal points and judicial proceedings.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Nawaz said that said there was no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) deal happening between him and anyone else. He said that they neither struck any deal earlier nor would do this time.

After the meeting, the former Prime Minister left for Lahore along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz from the capital.

Originally published by INP