Nawaz hires new legal team

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday hired a new legal team to represent him in the ongoing corruption trial after Khawaja Haris and his team recused themselves from the case.

The three-time premier hired Jahangir Jadoon, who has represented Nawaz in multiple cases and also heads the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s legal wing.

Maryam Nawaz and husband Safdar’s counsel Amjad Parvez was not present in court citing ill-health. The court set June 19 to present final arguments in the Avenfield reference case. Jadoon submitted the power of attorney in all three references, taking over from Haris. However, Jadoon said Nawaz is in touch with Haris and the former premier is trying to convince the lawyer to return to the case.

As the hearing began, prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi of the National Accountability Bureau voiced his concerns and reservations over Parvez’s absence. He argued that Jadoon is well-versed with the case and should present the arguments, replying to Abbasi, Jadoon said that he is only submitting Maryam and Nawaz’s exemption plea for Thursday’s hearing. On June 10, Haris recused himself from representing the former premier in the corruption references filed by NAB against the Sharif family.

The lawyer and his team walked out of the case, stating that they cannot perform under such pressure. Haris said the Supreme Court had instructed the accountability court to wrap up the proceedings in a month and to conduct hearings on Saturday. “The court can’t do justice to the case under this pressure,” Haris maintained. Subsequently, he withdrew his power of attorney from the case.

Maryam’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz, however, failed to appear before the court. Judge Muhammad Bashir then gave Pervaiz till June 19 to present his final arguments and adjourned the hearing. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were earlier given an exemption from appearing in court.